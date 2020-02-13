All these years later, Jon Bon Jovi is still living on a prayer and hoping for a home sale.

The singer from the iconic 1980s rock band has put his New Jersey estate, modeled after European castles, on the market for $20 million.

Known as High Point Estate, the 18,000-square-foot property is designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern in the style of French chateaus. It sits on 18 acres of landscaped grounds designed by the Olmsted Brothers, the same architectural firm that worked on Central Park in New York.

The home is designed with regal grandiosity in mind — wide windows, wrought-iron accents, French balconies as well as chimneys and gutters. Inside, you will find 12-foot ceilings, a two-story foyer, a grand fireplace and staircase, painted flooring and parquet flooring.

Along with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the property also has a bar, a spa, recording studio and an elevator to take visitors between stories. The grounds also boast seven garages, a dock with a boat lift, an outdoor pool and two side cabanas. Gloria Nilson & Co. Real Estate is representing the property while Christie’s International Real Estate is marketing it around the world.

Bon Jovi, who as the lead singer of Bon Jovi since the 1980s, is considered rock royalty. He’s won a Grammy, been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is best known for classics like “It’s My Life” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

