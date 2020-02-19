This week, Inman’s new Reconnect podcast features an on-stage interview with Bravo TV star agent Ryan Serhant and Inman Editor-at-Large Clelia Peters during Inman Connect New York.

The Serhant interview is the third official episode of the Reconnect podcast, hosted by Peters. The interview, offered here in its entirety, focuses on the question, “Is too much marketing ever too much?” Serhant provides strategic takeaways for all agents including his view on how agents should be approaching and leveraging social media in 2020 and beyond.

If you haven’t heard it, all it takes is subscribing now to Inman Reconnect on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

New episodes of Inman Reconnect debut every Wednesday.

Happy listening.

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/inman-reconnect/id1494940477

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3NnoMebAYWTTmlLjSXZKCa

Stitcher: https://feeds.captivate.fm/inman-reconnect