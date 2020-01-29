Ryan Serhant, an agent and Bravo TV star, sells roughly a home a week through connections he makes on social media. Now he’s tackling TikTok.

Ryan Serhant thinks social media is the greatest gift ever given to the real estate industry.

The real estate agent turned reality television star — and still real estate agent at Nest Seekers International in New York City — sells about a home a week from a referral that he gets on social media. But his antics haven’t always drawn the praise of rival agents and others in the industry, as he told agents at Inman Connect New York.

Serhant’s panel, “Are There Any Limits on Marketing Real Estate?,” emphasized the benefits of marketing homes in innovative ways. For tips on how to up your marketing game through social media, tune into the video above, or read the full article here.

