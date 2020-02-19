Brandon Doyle and Colton Pratt scoured the Consumer Electronics Show to uncover the best, most exciting products coming down the pike. This week, Moen’s new line of smart bathroom and kitchen appliances.

In this weekly column, hosts Brandon Doyle, Doyle Real Estate Team with RE/MAX Results, and Colton Pratt, project manager, walk through smart-home products and showcase their capabilities while reviewing pros and cons.

We thought we’d continue to share ideas for the latest and greatest for bathrooms and kitchens because there were so many cool new products at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. The kitchen and bathroom specialist Moen debuted a new smart water detector called Flo, for example.

It’s a new, affordable system that detects moisture, changes in temperature and changes in humidity in a home via a smartphone app. It includes a smart water shut-off via a home’s main water line. And it also notifies you of daily and weekly water usage.

Moen also has a new kitchen faucet, which, in addition to functioning as a regular faucet, can be controlled by wave of a hand, voice or via an app. The voice commands are routed through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Keep watching for more.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — Re/Max Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.