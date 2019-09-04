Voiceter Pro expands Alexa, Google Assistant business tools

Voice-activated internet (VAI) services company Voiceter Pro has expanded the reach of its Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant skills that provide agents with business-oriented information within a matter of seconds.

Members of the Staten Island MLS can now ask their Alexa or Google Home device to provide information about upcoming expired listings, messages, broker opens, market statistics, the hot sheet, and much more. The skills are currently in beta testing, with a complete rollout to all Flexmls clients scheduled this fall.

Voiceter Pro first made these skills available to the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors in July through the launch of the “Pennsylvania Realtors” app, which provides members with information about listed properties, administrative updates, legal issues and member benefits.

“We believe this new tool will revolutionize how agents interact with their multiple listing service,” said Voiceter Pro CEO and co-founder Miguel Berger in a press release. “Staten Island subscribers simply have to ask their favorite digital assistant to open Staten Island MLS to hear important business information to start their day or even while they are driving between appointments.”

Berger said Staten Island MLS members can use the skills by asking Alexa or their Google Assistant to “open the Staten Island MLS.” From there, they’ll be prompted to log in to the MLS through the Alexa or Google Assistant app, so the devices can access their personal business information.

Staten Island MLS members will also be periodically asked to confirm their identity with a personal code for safety reasons, Berger added.

“We are excited to provide this new tool to our members to help them be more efficient and well-informed about their MLS activity,” said Staten Island MLS CEO Sandy Krueger. “Agents predominantly work in a mobile environment and voice interaction will allow them to operate more proficiently.”

FBS executive Matt Fowler echoed Kruger’s statement, saying that Voiceter Pro’s use of FBS’ RESTful Spark API to create the skill will give their Flexmls members a leg up in terms of their efficiency and productivity.

“Voiceter Pro and Staten Island MLS have leveraged the power of standards and the industry-leading RESTful Spark API to create a voice interaction that will have a meaningful impact on the daily lives of agents,” said Fowler in a prepared statement.

“Enabling applications that create efficiency and improve productivity for agents is exactly what we envisioned as we built out Spark and now we’re seeing it come to life with products like this from Voiceter Pro and many others.”

Email Marian McPherson