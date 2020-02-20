Seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close has just sealed the deal on her Westchester, New York, farmhouse.

The mansion, which Close sold for $2.75 million, sits on 10 acres of lush farmland. At just under 6,000 square feet, the main property is surrounded by trees, meadows and gardens. It is also surrounded by various porches, balconies and patios to take advantage of its forest-like grounds. Visitors will also find a pool, a barn that has been converted into an office space and a playhouse on the property.

The main house was built in 1910 and boasts paneled walls, a custom tin kitchen ceiling, five fireplaces and bay windows. As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Close had originally asked for $3.6 million for the property. Close bought the property in 1989 for $1.1 million, according to Mansion Global, citing property records.

At 72, Close is one of the most iconic and beloved actresses in Hollywood. She started out in New York theatre in the 1970s and has since transitioned to film, earning fame for films like “Fatal Attraction” and “101 Dalmatians.” Close has, over the years, received three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and seven Oscar nominations.

Ginnel Real Estate represented both sides of the transaction — Muffin Dowdle representing Close while Ben Ginnel worked with the buyer.

