The massive franchisor brought in $68.2 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2019 — and other key takeaways from RE/MAX’s latest earnings report.

RE/MAX announced its final earnings for 2019 Thursday, revealing that its revenue last quarter came within a hair of analysts’ expectations for the company.

The report also showed that the company’s total agent count over the course of 2019 increased 5.3 percent.

In a statement, CEO Adam Contos celebrated the increasing agent numbers.

“Recent RE/MAX recruiting initiatives and Motto marketing efforts generated positive results almost immediately, contributing to a bounce back in our U.S. agent count,” Contos said.

Here are key takeaways from the company’s latest earnings report:

$68.2 million: RE/MAX’s revenue last quarter

According to Thursday’s report, the company brought in $68.2 million during the final three months of 2019. That number represents an increase of 34.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

The report explains that the increase in revenue was “primarily due to the January 1, 2019 acquisition of the Marketing Funds.” The comment refers to the acquisition of two dozen companies that hold advertising funds collected from RE/MAX affiliates.

RE/MAX picked up the companies from from former CEO Dave Liniger.

Thursday’s earnings report also revealed that net income during the final three months of 2019 was $2.9 million. The company further reported earnings per share of $0.16.

$68.26 million: The revenue analysts had expected

Leading into Thursday’s earnings report, analysts had expected RE/MAX to announce $68.26 million in revenue, which would have represented a 34.3 percent year-over-year increase.

RE/MAX got very, very close to that target, but ultimately came just a bit short.

However, analysts had also expected the company to report earnings per share of $0.47 — higher than what it actually did — which would have been a 4.1 percent dip compared to one year prior.

RE/MAX stock Thursday afternoon, before to the earnings report’s publication, was trading at just over $40.50 per share, which was up for the day but down very slightly compared to one year ago. After the company published its report, the stock price fell very slightly in after hours trading.

$282.3 million: The company’s total revenue for 2019

Over the course of the entire year, RE/MAX ultimately pulled in $282.3 million revenue and earned $25 million in net income. The company’s earnings per share over the course of the year were $1.40.

$71.5 million: RE/MAX’s revenue in the previous quarter

RE/MAX last reported earnings in October, when it revealed it brought in $71.5 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2019. At the time, the company also said that its agent count had increased 3.5 percent year-over-year to 128,258. However, in just the U.S. and Canada agent count declined during the quarter by 1.9 percent to 84,067.

Net income during the third quarter of 2019 was $9.2 million.

During the second quarter of 2019, RE/MAX brought in $71.4 million in revenue and saw a 3.2 percent year-over-year increase in total agent count.

Developing…

