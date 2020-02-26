On the heels of our first-ever Agent Appreciation month, Inman is leaping into February with our Residential Finance theme month. Join us as we investigate how buying and selling a home is changing, from companies backing consumers in new ways to integrated services that handle the entire transaction.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Disruption has long been a buzzword (arguably an overused one) in the industry, one that has inspired many reactions — good, bad and even ugly. As Residential Finance Month comes to a close on Inman, we’re wondering how you’re feeling about the new models emerging. Where’s an agent’s place in, dare I say it, all this disruption?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

Email Inman