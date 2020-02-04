As we finished up Agent Appreciation month, we asked readers to share high points in their careers. Here are a few of the inspiring tales that rolled in.

Here are a few of the inspiring tales that rolled in.

Going from acquisition to contribution

My high point was taking a few hours off every afternoon to coach my kids’ soccer and basketball teams. I made a shift from a successful real estate agent to a significant, involved dad. — David Brooks, the author of The Second Mountain

Helping a deserving family

The highest point in my career is helping a very humble family buy the home of their dreams. They used to live on a trailer park. When they fell in love with a wooded lot, they were not able to get a loan.

I managed to help them buy it with seller’s financing. I negotiated every little thing on that deal, and giving them their keys is on of the proudest moments of my career and my life. It was not an expensive sale, but I cherish the difference I made in this family’s life.– Gina Guajardo

Truly giving back

I started my real estate career in 2010, when friends looked at me sideways for entering the field during the recession! That didn’t matter to me. In fact, that was a motivator — knowing people needed more help than ever and a truly service-oriented agent rather than a commission-chaser.

I’ve stayed true to my goal of a relationship-oriented business and have carefully built a small team of three like-minded agents committed to our clients and our community.

In 2019, we had 125 sides, volume over $32 million, with zero cold calls or paid leads. My team recently added a giving component, allowing our clients to direct a portion of each commission to a choice of a local housing-related nonprofit in the Twin Cities.

Last year, we donated over $7,000! Just a thrill to be helping with housing on a micro and macro level! – Leah Drury, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty

Celebrating successes

I have had several people I managed become managers and department heads, but the high point of my career happened this past year, when someone I worked with for 10 years, who started as a part-time weekend receptionist and never sold a house, became a branch manager for our company. This was a completely unique accomplishment in our company’s history, and I could not be more proud of her, and of our work together. – Anonymous

Opening new frontiers

I have been fortunate to have had many high points in my real estate career. Personally, the day we closed on the carwash (1978) for our personal account and from which I still benefit, was a big one and paved the way for a number of other positive ventures. – Saul Klein, RealtyTimes Executive Editor

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

