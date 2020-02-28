Broker AJ Powers put on face paint and a clown suit to show why so many agents fail not long after joining the industry.

Powers released a 10-minute video in which he dresses up as a clown before transitioning into a successful real estate agent in a marketing video. He owns real estate firm Powers Premiere and leads a series of agent mentorship programs, for which this video is a recruitment tool.

“Hey Alexa, find me a real estate company that I can work at and make lots and lots of money,” Powers says as his character wears a clown costume in the video and juggles real estate with a face-painting side gig.

The idea, California-based Powers told Inman, was to show a number of mistakes new agents make when first joining the industry — not dedicating themselves to the job, squeezing in open houses between other projects and expecting to start bringing in money without doing any training or learning anything about the industry.

“We really wanted to create a unique marketing piece that showed that anyone could get their license, find a place to hang it, and do a few open houses, but that if they really wanted to succeed, they’d have to become true experts in the field,” Powers told Inman. “We wanted it to be engaging, entertaining, and to spotlight how important it is to have the training and mentorship to succeed.”

At the end of the video, the clown is told that he needs to stop clowning around and choose to be a full-time real estate agent and put in the money and training necessary to excel in the craft. Or, as Powers says, join one of their real estate mentorship programs in which newbies work alongside his team’s seasoned agents.

