

We’re surging into Leadership Month this March on Inman. Join us as we deep dive into leadership fundamentals, culture, even playlists — all culminating at Inman Disconnect in Palm Springs at the end of the month.

What to expect

You’ll find how-to features on fundamentals, culture, vision, planning, agent development and much more all month long.

We’ll showcase leadership as it’s happening in the industry with the New Guard.

Who makes up Inman’s New Guard? Entrepreneurs creating new business models. Executives pushing establishment companies forward into the future. Venture capitalists and investors funding the next wave of innovation. Leaders of organizations setting — and changing — the rules of the game.

We’ll also highlight other prolific industry leaders and perhaps even delve into what they’re consuming musically.

How to get involved

Each week, we’ll discuss what leadership means to you in our Pulse surveys. Please share your thoughts every Wednesday in our one-question poll.

Inman Disconnect will cap off Leadership Month, as industry titans, influential leaders and the most active venture investors and startups converge at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, California, for a one-of-a-kind event that will map out the the future of real estate. Apply to attend here.

