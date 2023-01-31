In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

From your Little League coach to the coolest kid on the field, we’ve all grown up with different kinds of leaders. Some wield authority by virtue of their job title or the role they play in your organization. Others simply take on the mantle of leadership by being the person everyone instinctively turns to in times of crisis.

What do you like to see in a leader? Are you looking for someone who exudes power or someone who feels like one of the gang? Have your most effective leaders been take-charge or service-oriented? Has leadership changed to keep pace with new generations and their values, or are there leadership qualities that never go out of style?

As we launch into Leadership Month here at Inman, we’re asking you: What does leadership look like in 2023? Is it big and loud, or does it make use of softer skills? Does it require decades of experience, or is it more about the leader’s personality? Can anyone develop leadership skills, or is it something you’re born with? Share your insights below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.