In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

From your Little League coach to the coolest kid on the field, we’ve all grown up with different kinds of leaders. Some wield authority by virtue of their job title or the role they play in your organization. Others simply take on the mantle of leadership by being the person everyone instinctively turns to in times of crisis.

What do you like to see in a leader? Are you looking for someone who exudes power or someone who feels like one of the gang? Have your most effective leaders been take-charge or service-oriented? Has leadership changed to keep pace with new generations and their values, or are there leadership qualities that never go out of style?

As we launch into Leadership Month here at Inman, we’re asking you: What does leadership look like in 2023? Is it big and loud, or does it make use of softer skills? Does it require decades of experience, or is it more about the leader’s personality? Can anyone develop leadership skills, or is it something you’re born with? Share your insights below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×