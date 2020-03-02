Engel & Völkers Austin is suing Independence Title and homeseller Robert Turner. Turner is countersuing, alleging breach of fiduciary duty. The case is set for trial on May 4.

An Austin, Texas, brokerage, a homeseller and a Realogy title company are in the middle of a legal imbroglio that could have repercussions for other real estate agents, at least in Texas.

At issue is the fiduciary duties of title companies in Texas. Are title companies neutral parties in a multiparty transaction in which brokers are also a party, or are they beholden only to buyers and sellers, and not to brokerages?

According to legal filings, in October 2017, Engel & Völkers Austin (EVA) and homeseller Robert Turner signed listing agreements for two of Turner’s properties that were originally listed for $12.99 million total. The listing agreements entitled EVA to a commission of 5 percent of the sales price or 4.5 percent if the co-listing agents, mother and daughter Michele Turnquist and Kathryn Scarborough, acted as an intermediary between buyer and seller.

The listing agreements, which appear to be standard listing agreements from the Texas Association of Realtors, did not mention a specific title company. The agreement’s language did specify, however, that the seller authorized, and the broker could instruct, the escrow or closing agent for the transaction “to collect and disburse to Broker all amounts payable to Broker under this Listing.”

In July 2018, EVA helped Turner secure purchase contracts with one buyer, Lauree Moffett, for both properties for a collective sales price of $11.2 million. The contracts, which appear to be standard purchase contracts from the Texas Real Estate Commission, listed Realogy subsidiary Independence Title as the escrow agent and EVA as the listing brokerage representing “Seller only as Seller’s agent.”

The buyer was represented by an attorney, not another brokerage. According to EVA, as the only broker involved, the listing agreements entitled the brokerage to the entire 5 percent commission, $560,000 payable at closing.

Is Independence Title really ‘independent’?

But in the days before closing, Turner, through his attorney, allegedly instructed Independence Title to reduce EVA’s commission to 2.5 percent, or $280,000. After learning this, EVA informed Independence Title of a dispute with Turner and asked the title company to place the disputed funds in escrow while the parties worked out a resolution.

But Independence refused. Moreover, on the day of closing — Aug. 15, 2018 — Turner’s attorney had EVA’s commission further reduced to 2 percent, so EVA in the end received $224,000.

In November 2018, the brokerage filed suit against Turner and two Realogy subsidiaries that do business as Independence Title, ITCOA and Secured Land Transfers LLC. It amended its complaint in December 2019.

“Real estate brokers and salespersons expect to be paid at closing. If sellers refused to pay their broker the commissions due at the closing table, the real estate brokerage industry would be thrown in into chaos,” Turnquist said in an affidavit.

“Every seller, since they might be doing only one or two sales in their lifetime, could suddenly decide at closing to refuse to pay their real estate agent the commissions due. This would break down the industry.”

The complaint’s allegations against Turner are for breach of contract, common law fraud and statutory fraud in a real estate transaction. The allegations against Independence Title are breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and promissory estoppel.

The complaint alleges economic loss and harm in an amount of at least $336,000 and seeks to have defendants cover the plaintiff’s legal costs.

Independence Title has moved for summary judgment in the case, pushing for its dismissal.

“Escrow agents — like Independence — owe duties only to parties to the contract creating the escrow agreement. In the transactions at issue in this case, Independence was appointed as the escrow agent in two real estate sales contracts between Robert and Leslie Turner, as the sellers, and Lauree Moffett, as the buyer. Those individuals were the only parties to those contracts, and therefore, under Texas law, the only parties to whom Independence owed any duties in connection with those transactions,” the title company said in a legal filing.

“Engel & Volkers was not a party to the real estate sales contracts appointing Independence as escrow agent for these transactions. And, nothing in those contracts provided Independence with any instruction regarding escrowing of funds constituting disputed commissions. Therefore, under clear Texas law, Independence owed Engel & Volkers no fiduciary duties,” the title company added.

Further, the purchase contracts specified that “All obligations of the parties for payment of brokers’ fees are contained in separate written agreements” — agreements that Independence was not a party to, Independence said.

Turner fires back

EVA has responded to the summary judgment motion in a legal filing saying, “there is a fact issue as to whether the EVA Listing Agreements are incorporated and made part of the escrow agreement, making EVA a party to whom duties are owed” and that “there is a fact issue as to whether EVA was a third-party beneficiary of the Real Estate Sale Contract, which included the Escrow Agreement and whether Independence Title had a duty to pay those entitled to receive money at the closing,” among other arguments.

In a phone interview with Inman, Turnquist wondered aloud whether her brokerage’s independent status played a factor in the Realogy subsidiary’s decision to not place the disputed funds in escrow.

“If we were a Sotheby’s or a Coldwell Banker would a Realogy affiliate do that to them at closing?” she said.

In the same phone interview, Scarborough added, “We have professional statements from several other title companies saying they would not have handled it this way. They would have escrowed the funds. If there’s ever a dispute, they escrow the funds.”

Turnquist said she’d never had such a situation happen in her 43 years in real estate. “No one would have wanted to do this to us. [The title company’s] business would be destroyed … because nobody would use them,” she said.

“How [Independence Title] could have done such an egregious thing is unbelievable and agents need to know we’re not protected,” she added.

Scarborough said she gets multiple calls a week from title companies “courting” EVA. “The industry needs to understand that just because you have a listing agreement, doesn’t mean you’re going to get paid,” she said.

“It’s emotionally draining. It’s awful. It’s cost us over $100,000 and we haven’t even gone to trial,” she said.

Turnquist added her own suggested changes. “I think we should be able to file a lien on the house if we’re not paid,” she said.

“Title companies need to change their policies to protect all parties in a transaction. Legal documents should prevail,” she added.

In an emailed statement, Independence Title CEO Brian Pitman told Inman,”Independence Title serves as settlement agent for numerous transactions throughout Texas each day, and we approach each customer relationship and transaction professionally and fairly to all parties, regardless of any corporate affiliation.

“It is regrettable that the listing agreement at the root of this litigation was prepared in a fashion that led to a disagreement between the transaction seller and listing broker, such that Independence was instructed to pay only the undisputed portion of the listing broker’s commission from seller’s funds.

“Independence, as a neutral settlement agent, proceeded in this case per the terms of the earnest money contract, which in Texas is a separate and distinct document from the listing agreement — the listing agreement being between the seller and listing broker and in the overwhelming majority of cases, professionally prepared without giving rise to dispute.”

Other than this comment from Independence, Realogy declined to comment. Turnquist told Inman she disputes Pitman’s characterization of the listing agreements, which she said are “completely valid” and that Independence has “taken this storyline to save face.”

But the story does not end there. Last month, on Feb. 18, Turner filed an answer to the amended complaint and also countersued. The answer denied EVA’s allegations and demanded “strict proof thereof.”

The countersuit alleged Turner had only expected to pay EVA a two percent commission from the very beginning. He alleged that he had originally intended to pay a buyer’s broker 2.5 percent and EVA two percent for a total 4.5 percent commission, but Scarborough had convinced him to offer three percent for a buyer’s broker and two percent for EVA by telling him that some buyer’s agents will not show property to their clients if a three percent commission is not offered.

So Turner offered five percent, but EVA then allegedly only listed a buyer broker commission of 2.5 percent in the multiple listing service.

In May 2018, Scarborough showed Turner’s properties to Moffett but Turner did not accept her initial offer of $10.2 million. Scarborough allegedly asked Turner if he would reduce his asking price if he did not have to make certain upgrades to the properties and if he did not have to pay three percent to a buyer’s broker. Turner said he agreed to lower the price based on those conditions but did not accept Moffett’s subsequent offer of $10.6 million.

According to the counterclaim, Turner’s lawyer then took over the negotiations from Scarborough, and Moffett and Turner ended up agreeing to an $11.2 million sales price.

Despite Scarborough’s alleged promises to Turner that he would not have to pay three percent of the five percent commission, EVA instructed Independence Title to pay the full amount — an instruction Turner then countermanded, telling Independence Title to only pay the two percent, according to the counterclaim.

Turner’s claims against EVA include breach of fiduciary duty, breach of written contract, breach of oral contract, promissory estoppel, common-law fraud, statutory fraud, negligence, negligence per se and negligent misrepresentation.

“EVA and its sales agents owed Turner a fiduciary duty which included the duty to refrain from self-dealing, the duty to deal fairly and honestly with Turner, the duty of candor, the duty to act with integrity of the strictest kind, the duty of full disclosure, the duty to be faithful and observant to the trust Turner placed in EVA, the duty to be scrupulous and meticulous in performing its functions, the duty not to place its own interest above that of Turner’s, the duty to ensure that Turner understood clearly whose interests EVA represented if in addition to his own, and the duty to convey to Turner all known information which may affect his decisions relating to the sale of the Properties,” the counterclaim said.

The countersuit seeks damages, attorney’s fees and costs, ordering the forfeiture of the amount of commissions for which EVA is suing Turner, and the return of the 2 percent commission EVA previously received. EVA has not yet filed a response.

The case is set to go to trial May 4.

