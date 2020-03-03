Steinborn & Associates Real Estate, a market leader in southern New Mexico, announced Tuesday it will be affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE), bolstering the franchisor’s presence in the southwest. The 100-agent indie, which has offices in Las Cruces, Mesilla, and Santa Teresa, will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates.

“Amy and John Hummer have both leveraged their highly successful careers in healthcare and banking to achieve success leading a brokerage and have contributed to Steinborn’s continued market-leading position in Las Cruces,” Sherry Chris, president and CEO of BHGRE, said in a statement. “Along with their management team, they are the ideal leaders to join with us and grow the brand in this exciting area.”

In 2019, the brokerage closed approximately 1,300 transactions for $244 million in sales volume, which BHGRE says ranks number one in overall production in southern New Mexico. It’s led by Amy and John Hummer, who acquired the brokerage in 2006.

Amy Hummer worked in banking in healthcare, prior to becoming co-owner and broker of record at the brokerage. She serves on various local boards and been awarded Realtor of the Year by the Las Cruces Association of Realtors in the past. John Hummer is a healthcare executive who co-owns the brokerage with Amy Hummer.

“We are proud of our market-leading position and deep connection to our community,” Amy Hummer said in a statement. “We knew that the best way to further enrich the home buying and selling experience of our clients and increase our impact on our community was to tap into a sophisticated and powerful platform.”

She added, “Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s robust suite of tools and technology are enhanced by the power of one of the most recognized lifestyle brands — Better Homes and Gardens.”

The brokerage will also join the Cartus Broker Network, a global relocation company. Realogy, the parent company of BHGRE sold the relocation services arm of Cartus last year. It did however, sign a five-year agreement with the acquiring company SIRVA for brokerage services, so the company’s agents will continue to get relocation referrals from the program.

“Joining the Cartus Broker Network, along with participating in Realogy’s current and future affinity programs, will yield tremendous benefits to both our team of professional Realtors and clients,” Hummer said.

