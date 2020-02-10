Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Realogy Expansion Brands, gave an overview of what trends you need to be aware of in the new decade to grow your business at Inman Connect New York.

Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Realogy Expansion Brands, gave an overview of what trends you need to be aware of in the new decade to grow your business at Inman Connect New York. Watch the full video above to hear her take on seven thought-starters:

Change will continue at an accelerated pace. We will see a bifurcation of agents. Empowered consumer will pay for service. It’s time for the “relationship obsession.” Renewed focus on broker. Entrepreneurial focus meets HGTV generation. We control real estate’s destiny.

