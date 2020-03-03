Michael Jackson’s youngest son Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson — better known by his nickname “Blanket” — has purchased his first house for more than $2.6 million. And he’s only 18.

The 6,400-square-foot, six-bedroom estate is part of a gated community in the Calabasas neighborhood outside of Los Angeles favored by celebrities. It was built in 1990 in the Mediterranean style, Variety reports. Jackson has been in the spotlight since his birth in 2002. At the time, a photo of his father dangling him over a hotel balcony as a baby was one of the most-talked about celebrity moments of the year.

Not long after his eighteenth birthday, Michael Jackson's youngest son Prince Michael "Bigi" Jackson bought his first house for more than $2.6 million. The 6,400-square-foot, six-bedroom estate is part of a gated community in the Calabasas neighborhood favored by celebrities. Best known by his childhood nickname Blanket, Jackson has been in the spotlight since his birth in 2002. The house was built in 1990 in the Mediterranean style. The inside opens into a double-height foyer with a sprawling curved staircase. A crystal chandelier, fireplaces, coffered ceiling and heavy gold drapes all give it the air of a royal palace. The outside, meanwhile, boasts an immaculate manicured front and back lawns, a three-car garage, a swimming pool and spa and a wide loggia for outdoor dining. Michael Preis of RE/MAX One worked with Jackson while David Emanuel of Compass held the listing.

The inside of the house opens into a double-height foyer with a sprawling curved staircase — a crystal chandelier, fireplaces, coffered ceiling and heavy gold drapes all give it the air of a royal palace. Visitors will find a formal dining room, a butler’s pantry and bedrooms with their own en-suite baths.

The outside, meanwhile, boasts an immaculate manicured front and back lawns, a three-car garage, a swimming pool and spa and a wide loggia for outdoor dining.

From the 1970s and into the 2000s, Michael Jackson received a host of prestigious music awards, immortalized a number of songs and dances moves and was dubbed the “King of Pop,” but he has also denied repeated allegations of committing child abuse. Since his death at age 50 in 2009, Jackson’s estate has reportedly brought in over $1.7 billion — a large part of which is divided between Jackson’s three children and his mother Katherine Jackson.

Michael Preis of RE/MAX One worked with Jackson while David Emanuel of Compass held the listing.

Email Veronika Bondarenko