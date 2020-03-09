Realtor.com, the online listing portal operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, released Monday a new metric to gauge noise levels for individual properties, based on local traffic, airport proximity and other local sources. The tools assign each property a noise level of high, medium or low, depending on the factors.

“Every home buyer is different — some people are at home in a bustling city, while others prefer the peace and quiet of a country farmhouse,” Rachel Morley, senior vice president of product management at realtor.com, said in a statement.

“With our new noise indicator, we can provide specific information about whether the property is near a freeway, an airport or a school and how that impacts sound levels. This information can help narrow the search and make sure that our users find a home that’s perfect for them.”

The tool works in two separate ways. Each property is designated with a noise rating and users can also see the individual sources that cause noise near the property, as well as view noise details on a heat map. The tool factors in noise from traffic, airports and local sources, which can include a restaurant, gas station, sports stadium or school.

On a super local level, the tool can differentiate between how noise affects each individual property, so homes in the same neighborhood can have completely different ratings, depending on their respective proximity to noise sources.

The noise score is the latest tool for consumers trying to decide between homes. Portals often include things like commute time, local schools, neighborhood landmarks and cultural points, but realtor.com boasts it’s the first to introduce a noise score individualized to each property.

Email Patrick Kearns