David Doctorow previously served in executive roles at eBay and Expedia. He’ll report to Tracey Fellow, who had been in the role in an interim capacity.

David Doctorow is set to take the helm of Move Inc., the News Corp subsidiary that operates the online search portal realtor.com. Tracey Fellows, News Corp’s president of global digital real estate, had been in the role in an interim capacity since Ryan O’Hara departed from the company in June 2019.

Doctorow was previously the head of global growth at eBay Marketplaces since 2016. Prior to his executive role at eBay, he served as the chief marketing and strategy officer at Expedia, which, coincidentally, was founded by Rich Barton, the founder and current CEO of Zillow, realtor.com’s top home search rival.

“[Doctorow] is a thoughtful, dynamic leader with vast experience in contemporary digital commerce, and thus the ideal individual to take charge at Move, whose audience growth is significantly outpacing that of the nearest competitor,” Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, said in a statement. “Realtor.com is the pre-eminent marketplace for consumers and real estate professionals, and [Doctorow’s] digital drive and his marketing savvy will enhance the company and the industry for years to come.”

Doctorow will now report directly to Fellows, who was promoted to her current position in January 2019.

Developing…