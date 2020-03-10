In essence a fix-and-flip iBuyer, Sundae spends an average of $65K on each home it buys to ready it for the market. Now, its homes will sell through its sister brokerage, Sundae Homes.

IBuyer service Sundae has announced the opening of Sundae Homes, a real estate brokerage that will begin to operate in Southern California.

Sundae Homes will sell repaired homes from the its parent company’s iBuying inventory, acting as the exclusive listing brokerage. Other homes refurbished by Sundae Certified companies will also be sold under the brokerage’s brand.

The company will be led Polly Watts, currently Sundae’s vice president of sales. Watts is licensed in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Tennessee, Idaho, Utah, Georgia, Florida and Washington.

Sundae’s value proposition is that sellers pay no transaction fees, and they’re able to sell their home “as is.”

Sellers are not encouraged to paint, add curb appeal, make repairs or stage their home for the traditional market. The company handles all pre-market preparation and needed repairs after taking ownership. It deems its target market as “homes that need a little love.”

“We buy houses that need significant renovations or repairs, [spending] $65,000 on average, [on homes] that iBuyers typically won’t purchase,” said Josh Stech, CEO of Sundae, in an email to Inman. “The other big difference versus iBuyers is that we make the offer after seeing the house in person.”

Sundae also offers some customers cash advances of up to $10,000, once a deal is agreed upon, to help with moving and related expenses.

The company is aiming for Atlanta in the second quarter of this year, according to Stech.

“Most importantly, we approach the customer with a focus on our mission to help them get the best outcome. That means we’re transparent, reliable, and provide an offer that they can count on,” Stech wrote to Inman.

