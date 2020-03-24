A former home of U.S. Senator Mitt Romney in Park City, Utah, is coming to market for $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The six-bedroom, 13,000-square-foot “mountain modern” home, as described by listing agent Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers, was designed by Romney himself with the help of architect Fred Babcock.

“You have a home that Mitt Romney designed to be a special gathering place for family,” Benson told Inman. “To create something so special, that his family would all want to come [to it] like a magnet.”

The property, currently owned by Hal and Corinne Prewitt, was purchased from the Romneys in 2009 for about $5 million and has received millions of dollars in slight “tweaks,” as Benson called it, since then.

Hal Prewitt, who is an artist, in addition to a race car driver and a pioneer of the personal computer revolution, worked to make subtle updates to the home that complemented Romney’s original design. He and Corinne added some of their own art collection to furniture and art that Romney left behind with the home, and renovated the kitchen, created heated outdoor decks, fire pits and a 20-person hot tub.

The home also features stone fireplaces in various rooms. The front sitting room contains near-floor to ceiling windows. One of the home's bedrooms A game room The recently renovated kitchen Aerial view of the property

“What stands out in this home, is that it’s literally just a few minutes from downtown Main Street and three minutes from Deer Valley Ski Resort,” Benson noted. “Yet, it’s completely isolated and feels off the grid.”

“You feel like you’re literally in a forest,” when on the property, Benson said. The Prewitts embraced the idea of connecting the home to natural surroundings, and positioned cameras throughout the estate so that the home’s owners can appreciate the wildlife that regularly wander in and out with alerts sent to their phones. Moose, elk, deer and mountain lions have all made an appearance on the property.

The home also includes exposed log beam ceilings, Native American art and many collector pieces.

