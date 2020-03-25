This week, we’re asking you, our readers, to look at the bright side. What’s a victory — however small or big — you experienced recently?

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

There’s no sugarcoating this: It’s been a stressful few weeks. A string of cancellations, near-complete isolation, empty store shelves and desolate streets paint a bleak outlook for what our future might look like.

However, when things get heavy, pausing to recalibrate our view on life offers a much-needed respite from our worrisome reality. So, today, let’s focus on the positives. In this column, we’re presenting an opportunity for our readers to share a win they’ve experienced this week. Did you achieve a certain goal? Triumph over a challenge? Just get through a work-from-home day without any tech annoyances? Tell us — no victory is too small.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.