This was our message on Facebook Coast to Coast this weekend: “Send us a pic of your QBs (quarantine buddy or buddies).”

These are some of the ones that we got back. Wow. We promised a $100 Amazon Gift Certificate to the most original. We decided to give out six. The winners are Jackie Soto, Tim Macy, Diane Cohn (one of the few spouses who appeared in the list, hmmm), Kimberly Lackey-Tutor, Kim Luckie and Jennifer Maher.

Jackie Soto Tim Macy: "Mine just knee'd me in the nuts in the middle of a lightsaber battle" Diane Cohn Kimberly Lackey-Tutor Kim Luckie: "My 90-year-old grandma and I are doing just fine. I helped her go to "YouTube church" this morning and she's using the Echo Show to visit with all her great-grands." Jennifer Maher: "Medical marijuana" Andrea Geller: "Paloma" Thomas Ryan Lee Arnold Joe Schutt: "Me and Irving" Christi Borden: "Lexie Borden. Might Chaser of Squirrels and Defender of her Kingdom." Maureen Creed DiFeo: "Georgie" John Clidy Candace N. Foster Heather Scott Bill Crane Inna Hardison Jacqueline Cole Riedman Veronica Figueroa Justin Tucker Jennifer Minor Teske: "One of two quarantine lovelies at Hotel QuaranTeske" Sheri DeAnn Fejeran Greg Metcalfe Joseph Magsaysay Joy Triglia Trish Figueroa Kelly Homstedt-Preschler: "We're surrounded by 49% Coconino National Forest in Sedona ... My budd (husband) and I are out daily on road rides, runs and hikes. Social distancing in the great outdoors." Michelle Charland Celebrado J D'Ann Melnick Tiffany Kjellander: "Daisy" Molly McKinley: "We have eggs. We can live on this land for days." Todd Paxton: "Making snow!" Jay Thompson: "Romeo, the citron-crested cockatoo" Brian Hayter: "Gus has never been happier" Heather Brown Ostrom: "Titus snuggles. My cat-dog." Susan Beach Nicolson Jill Goldman Pierre Calzadillla Ginger Wilcox: "This guy loves deck time." Teresa Fisher Boardman: "She never sleeps. She waits." Brigitte Conway: "She is touching my shoulder to get me off social media. Her tongue sticking out is the beginning of her yawn." Andi Cummings: "Just over here having some meaningful convos with Alexa. #socialdistancing" Jim Walberg: "Bo Jangles, the killer cat, is so glad to have us hanging at home." Chrysti Tovani: "Baily has his own section on my desk. To get there he has to jump up on the back of my chair and over my shoulder. Then onto the desk with a pause blocking my view to the computer screen. He'll come over for hugs too." Vanessa Jones Bergmark Carla Thompson: "Happy dogs having their humans home all day!" Wendy Lynn Kathleen Black Rebecca Hill: "I don't trust you and your quarantine, human." Shelley Falk Rossi: "And when not passed out on my lap..." Denis Murphy Brooke Nelson Grohol: "This is Lily. She's trying to teach us all to relax. She's not a very good teacher but she's super cute." Michael Daly J Philip Faranda Linda McCullough Crane Julie Chancerelle Ziemelis: "Using the kids' trampoline to create fun today!" Michelle Spalding: "'Never forget who is in charge' Pia" Linda Licause Hobkirk: "Miss Lily loves me being home!" Celia Means: "My buddy, Lucas." Kathy Rice McCurley: "Dash. My sweet Yorkie loves his bath! No, really." Jeff Lobb: "#Oak and #Daisy" Andrea Greenwalt Brogyn Gage Lauren Aldous: "Chillin with my lil dude!" Nate Smoyer Janine Greenberg: "Arlo is checking out Tom Ferry videos." Dave Woodson: "My daughter and my dog." Michelle Doell: "She's not impressed with my latest blog." Ruth Nastasi: "@reggie_americas_doodle he's 5 months old and makes everything better!!" Ruth Nastasi

