This was our message on Facebook Coast to Coast this weekend: “Send us a pic of your QBs (quarantine buddy or buddies).”
These are some of the ones that we got back. Wow. We promised a $100 Amazon Gift Certificate to the most original. We decided to give out six. The winners are Jackie Soto, Tim Macy, Diane Cohn (one of the few spouses who appeared in the list, hmmm), Kimberly Lackey-Tutor, Kim Luckie and Jennifer Maher.
