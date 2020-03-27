Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’re turning their attention to two changes brought on by the recent coronavirus crisis.

Homeowners who can’t make their monthly payments due to today’s hardships, are now getting a bit of relief with the ability to delay those mortgage payments. Nicole and Byron discuss what this could mean to borrowers and the economy as well as who should be taking advantage.

In other news, iBuying giants — such as Redfin, Opendoor, Zillow — are slamming the breaks on the instant-offer iBuying system. Nicole and Byron share their thoughts on the matter, while also giving advice to agents who want to be proactive in their communities.

Marketeer of the week

KCM won the designation this week for creating and sharing reassuring, fact-based content — at a time when people need it the most. One of the best parts is that any agent can grab a hold of KCM’s marketing efforts and share them on social media platforms. Watch till the end of the video for a glimpse of what KCM is doing right now.