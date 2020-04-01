Inman Town Halls are a new fully digital series of informal conversations with real estate leaders and members of the Inman community, all born of and reacting to this unprecedented moment in time. Hosted by Inman founder Brad Inman, the Town Hall starts with a conversation between Brad and his guests, followed by an open forum for discussion with the broader community.

Questions for Brad and his guests, and for the open forum, may be submitted ahead of time via Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group, or in real-time during the event using the event’s chat tool. The goal is to create the most interactive Town Halls possible. Like you, we’ll be learning as we go, so please hang with us as we work it all through.

The first Inman Town Hall takes place this Thursday, April 2, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Brad’s guests are @properties co-founder Thad Wong and Windermere broker/owner Anne Jones, two industry pros who will share the ways they think agents can best find help during these times.

That conversation will be followed by an open forum hosted by Inman editor-at-large Clelia Peters and other members of the Inman community from across the country. The entire Town Hall should last about an hour.

We’d love for you to be a part of it. Inman Town Halls are open to all Inman Select subscribers (space permitting), and are free of charge. If you’re not one of the first 500 to sign up, not to worry. We’ll send you the on-demand video afterwards

Register here for the first Inman Town Hall on Thursday, April 2. UPDATE: This event is fully subscribed. The video will be available on-demand afterwards at inman.com. Stay tuned for more Inman Town Halls and other virtual events in the coming weeks.