The platform is aimed at keeping agents’ business going while some states issue stay-at-home orders.

Compass on Wednesday launched a virtual agent services toolkit that contains a full suite of digital marketing and showing tools to help keep agents in business as they obey stay-at-home orders in their various states.

On the marketing side, the platform contains enhanced three-dimensional staging, live postcards to preview specific home features, Facebook Live Buyer events for people stuck at home and looking to pass the time, and location-based mobile listing ads as more people are spending their days with eyes on screens and video mail.

The toolkit’s showing features — which are especially important in states that have banned in-person real estate activity — include digital listing brochures, virtual open houses, interactive digital home tours and virtual neighborhood walks, fully involving the real estate agent at every turn.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we’ve assembled a new suite of tools called Virtual Agent Services to empower you to keep providing exceptional service to your clients while staying safe and keeping your clients safe,” Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said in an email to agents.

“Some parts of the Virtual Agent Services suite will be familiar, while others will be brand-new, and we’ve also included some recommended third-party resources that we think could be particularly helpful for your business,” Reffkin added. “Because each community is different, the offerings in the Virtual Agent Services suite will vary slightly between markets, but the philosophy remains the same: providing you with everything you need to operate 100 percent virtually during this extraordinary time.”

The company piloted the new platform in Houston over the last couple of weeks. Marnie Greenwood, one of the company’s top agents in Houston, was able to get hands-on experience with the platform.

“I am currently helping a couple of families that will be relocating to Houston once the stay-at-home orders are lifted,” Greenwood said in a statement. “They would usually pick a time to come in town and view properties in person.”

“Since that isn’t possible, I am using our Virtual Agent Services tools to stay in touch with my clients, walk them through homes, answer specific questions and revisit rooms where they would like to take a second look.”

Email Patrick Kearns