The 15-person Oldendorp Group, which is joining Compass from Keller Williams this week, will be virtually on-boarded through Enboarder.

New York City-based national real estate brokerage Compass is still growing its agent count and onboarding new teams as most of the industry — especially in New York City — grinds to a standstill, thanks to the company’s temporarily virtual onboarding solution.

The recruitment effort comes as Compass is reducing 15 percent of its staff and expecting plunging revenues, related to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and some of the restrictions being put into place in the company’s top markets, like New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In a letter to agents obtained by Inman, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin outlined the company’s use of Enboarder, an Australia-based virtual onboarding solution for new agents.

“Enboarder has delivered a terrific onboarding experience to over 4,500 agents across the country and is a perfect tool to help new agents get acquainted with Compass even during social distancing,” Reffkin said. “Through a personalized and automated drip campaign, Enboarder reaches three to four times as many agents as a typical email approach would, helping people who are new to Compass feel situated and at home here much more quickly.”

“They may not be able to meet their [Agent Experience Manager] in-person right now, but we can still ensure they have an incredible onboarding experience through the Enboarder workflow.”

Compass has publicly taken a tech-focused approach to a time of mandated social distancing and shelter-in-place orders in major markets. The company announced earlier this week it was launching a virtual learning platform — and opening it to all agents, regardless of brokerage affiliation — ahead of schedule.

“Unlike many of our competitors, Compass is in a position to support you completely virtually,” Reffkin said yesterday, in a morning update to agents. “We’ve invested in key technologies over the past year that enable us to provide best-in-class service from afar, many of which are integrated into the Compass tech platform.”

The 15-person Oldendorp Group, a New Jersey-based team that is coming to Compass from Keller Williams, closed 124 transactions for $116 million in sales volume in 2019, which lifted the team to sixth in the state, according to the Garden State Multiple Listing Service.

The Oldendorp Group, led by Susan and Zander Oldendorp, serves the Northern Central New Jersey area, including the towns of Madison, Chatham, Harding, Summit, Morris Township, Morristown, Florham Park, Berkeley Heights and New Providence.

