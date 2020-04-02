Over the past two weeks, more than 10 million have filed for unemployment as more states take proactive measures against coronavirus.

An estimated 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, smashing the previous record set the week prior, when 3.3 million filed for unemployment. Prior to March 2019, the previous high was 695,000.

The numbers are exploding on the backs of preventative measures that have closed a number of businesses due to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims,” the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement. “Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus.”

“States continued to identify increases related to the services industries broadly, again led by accommodation and food services,” the statement continued. “However, state comments indicated a wider impact across industries. Many states continued to cite the health care and social assistance, and manufacturing industries, while an increasing number of states identified the retail and wholesale trade and construction industries.”

