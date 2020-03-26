The figure released Thursday comes on the heels of the U.S. Senate passing expanded unemployment insurance.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3.23 million people filed for unemployment insurance for the week ending March 21, an increase of more than 3 million from the previous week. The rising number is a direct result of business closures across the country due to the spread of COVID-19.

The all-time previous weekly high was 695,000, meaning last week saw more than four times the amount of unemployment insurance claims.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a stimulus bill that increases unemployment insurance to $600 per week and expands coverage to freelance and gig economy workers, including real estate agents.

Developing…