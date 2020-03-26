The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3.23 million people filed for unemployment insurance for the week ending March 21, an increase of more than 3 million from the previous week. The rising number is a direct result of business closures across the country due to the spread of COVID-19.
The all-time previous weekly high was 695,000, meaning last week saw more than four times the amount of unemployment insurance claims.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a stimulus bill that increases unemployment insurance to $600 per week and expands coverage to freelance and gig economy workers, including real estate agents.
Developing…
Comments