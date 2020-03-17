If you’re in an area where there’s a slow down, or maybe even a complete halt, use this time to beef up your business — from home. Here are seven things you can do from the comfort of your home to build future business.

Are you alarmed at the thought of what a quarantine might do to your business? Worried about losing weeks of productivity? You don’t have to.

If you’re in an area where there is a slow down, or maybe even a complete halt, use this time to beef up your business — from home. Here are seven things you can do from the comfort of your home to build future business.

1. Get over your fear of doing videos

If you’re apprehensive about doing video, this is the time to do it. You don’t have to upload the videos, but you should go ham practicing. I challenge you to do at least one new one every day. Review it, edit it, and get a feel for how to do videos so that it becomes your new normal.

2. Take online classes

There are so many virtual classes, so now is the time to take a few classes, get your continued education credits and sharpen that saw.

3. Write handwritten notes

Take this time to finally write out those handwritten notes that have been weighing down your to-do list. Here’s a little hint to jumpstart your creative juices and a few tips on how to write the perfect thank-you note.

4. Declutter your business card collection

This downtime is perfect for putting business cards into your customer relationship management (CRM). Don’t let these valuable contacts go without hearing from you any longer.

5. Get to know your CRM

Let’s be honest. Sometimes, we’re so busy that we put off learning to use our tech tools, even those that would greatly enhance our business if maximized. Make the time to do those online tutorials, reach out to a spokesperson, or take whatever steps necessary to get intimate with your CRM. Here’s a great post on how to turn your sphere of influence into an effective CRM.

6. Make changes

You know what they say: The best CRM is the one you’ll use. If you have tech tools that aren’t really meshing with your business or if you don’t like an aspect of your tech, now is a great time to do some research and replace what’s not working.

7. Stay in touch

Being at home doesn’t mean you can’t get face-to-face contact. Start using video technology that allows you to get face time without being in the same room. Lean in to Zoom, Uber Conference, Skype, or get more comfortable on Facebook Live, Instagram Stories or TikTok. That way, you’re not missing out on those nonverbal cues that are lost in written communications.

Need additional support? Here’s the link I mentioned in the video for a business self-checkup.

What are you doing to keep your business on track? Please share in the comments section below.

