In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This April, go Back to Basics with Inman.

As we have heard countless times, now is the time to show empathy, deliver factual information, and provide assistance to our clients, sphere and databases.

Here is a quick list of things my team is working on to still have a presence online but not come across overly salesy during this time of uncertainty.

Non-sales related

Compile and share a list of aid resources.

Share data on federal tax return delays.

Do a screen recording of filing for unemployment or small business loans.

Do a Facebook Live session about first responder perks (free meals, coffee, childcare and more).

Use Facebook Live to explain what forbearance really is.

Do a video on Facebook Live on available job opportunities.

Find people doing great things in the community, and ask to “interview them.” You can do a split screen Facebook Live for two people using BeLive.TV. You can also host a screen share from there as well.

Do you farm or target one neighborhood or area? Find out what nearby restaurants are available for take-out, and send out an e-blast with links to menus and hours of operation.

Highlight local businesses turning their shops into response centers for COVID-19 (mask makers, sanitizer producers and more).

Sales related

For-sale-by-owner video blasts. Use tools like Espresso Agent, Vulcan 7 or Zillow to compile owner information and send them video text messages or use BombBomb if you have it.

Video check-ins with past clients and sphere. Remind them that you’re here for them in their time of uncertainty. Let them know that you are researching and learning about options with refinance, mortgage modifications and forbearance if they need to do a one-on-one call about their options. Remember the phrase, “I’m here if and when you need me.”

Host video buyer or seller seminars using a Facebook event. We had one agent do this last week and learned that she had nine prospects who are interested in buying a home for themselves or investment purposes over the next six months.

FHA loan seminar. Partner with your preferred lender to discuss what the FHA market looks like. Explain why now is better than ever, only because 30-60 days from now the market for this loan product may become more dire.

For fun

Send a pop-by with a “home-school survival kit” — perhaps a mini bottle or can of wine (for mom and dad) and a coloring book for the kiddos. (You can buy bulk coloring kits from Amazon for 50 cents each. You could also try a quick and easy Easter pop-by.

I hope this gives you some ideas as to how you can get in front of your consumers. With Facebook usage up over 27 percent, now, it’s more important than ever to stay in the forefront of your clients’ minds as a community pillar. Happy “soft” prospecting.

Nicole is the founder and team leader at True Houston Real Estate– a Side partner. Nicole’s team has obtained monumental success and growth in the Houston Market with their trendy marketing techniques. And enviable team/office culture. Connect with Nicole on Facebook or Instagram.