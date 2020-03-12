Are you lost on what to cover on quarterly performance reviews for your team? Here are a few ideas that can help a mundane task be empowering and productive for you and your agents.

We’re surging into Leadership Month this March on Inman. Join us as we deep dive into leadership fundamentals, culture, and even playlists.

If you’re anything like the average team, you might not even have a review process in place to monitor progress through the year. Fear not! You can quickly get on track before the end of the quarter, and move forward into a fruitful year. Here are a few ideas to help you make the most of your team reviews.

Have a plan

How many of us are guilty of setting up business plans at the beginning of the year only to have them filed away and never looked at the rest of the year? I know I have in the past.

However, a plan is pointless unless you use it and, most importantly, monetize it. It should be your (and your agents’) road map to success that should be visited each quarter at a minimum.

Your meeting doesn’t need to be scary or sound threatening. You can call them “quarterly conversations” or anything that makes the term less anxiety-inducing.

The Wauhob Team leader, Jennifer Wauhob said, “I think it’s all in how you approach it. If they know you want to help them succeed, then those reviews are a time to look at what is working and tweak what isn’t … it removes the fear.”

As we move into spring and summer selling season, it’s important that your team members know their expectations and have tangible performance goals set knowing you’re there in the background cheering them on.

Revisit ‘why’ statements

Also, it’s a great time for you to revisit the agents’ “why” statement or establish one in the conversation if you haven’t done so already. Why are they doing this, and what is important to them? If you know their motives and their personal goals, then the professional ones should fall in line.

Follow up with motivation

We always start with the “why,” then move to the “what,” followed by the “how.”

Leading a real estate team isn’t just pushing numbers. It’s a largely familial transaction, therefore, you have that family aspect bleed in with your team as well.

The more they trust your vision and the more that vision empowers them, the more they will share their goals with you. If funding a trip to Bali is on their radar, use that to remind them that based on (x) metric, they need to be producing (x) to save for the trip.

I always recommend adding in current listings, pendings and closed units/volume to this conversation. I also give percent to goal based on total production (as well as percent to goal on top prospects with current production) to give depth to the meeting. I also cover CRM usage and lead conversion.

Leave them with a parting gift

Lastly, always leave them with something to take with them. A new book, an enhanced goal, an idea to implement, etc. Something to leave the conversation on a positive note. This will inspire your agents to higher production and less fear that the “quarterlies” are a time for reprimand.

Nicole is the founder and team leader at True Houston Real Estate– a Side partner. Nicole’s team has obtained monumental success and growth in the Houston Market with their trendy marketing techniques. And enviable team/office culture. Connect with Nicole on Facebook or Instagram.