Over the past weeks, you’ve undoubtedly seen a variety of ways the global real estate community is coping with the challenges caused by the novel COVID-19 virus. With physical (not social) distancing in place, we’ve seen brokerages and agents use creative methods to stay in touch — supplementing face-to-face with virtual tours, group video meetings, Facetime, Instagram Stories, and more.

The day-to-day culture we once knew has simply vanished. Instead, we’re adjusting to working remotely, staying sane in a time of uncertainty. No doubt virtual tools and social media help alleviate these feelings of isolation (somewhat). However, what if you were told that a tried and true platform exists that will not only change your work culture now but also in that future we all hope is not too far away? Not a stopgap solution, but one that can be the cornerstone to your business: a real estate intranet.

The advent of today’s intranet probably falls somewhere in the early 1990s. In its infancy, what we now know as the internet relied on various open intranets to source information. Businesses and organizations saw the impact that these intranets had and set out to increase employee productivity with easier, faster access to documents and communication streams. Thus, private intranets, accessible only to those within a company or organization were born.

Intranets are an ideal option for brokerages and teams to stay better connected and collaborate more effectively, to keep their people energized and engaged. At its core, the right real estate intranet keeps everyone aligned.

Newsfeeds and streamlined communication

Newsfeeds are a pivotal feature that allow broker-owners or leaders to keep agents in the loop with company messages or industry news. Agents can respond/comment to posts and even post their own, creating a sense of place and dramatically increasing collaboration and transparency across the board. With the Propertybase Back Office Intranet, users can share local posts related to team events or office updates, while having separate sections for real estate industry news, partner updates, etc.

Simplified calendar and task management

No one likes juggling multiple devices or calendars. In times when the struggle to work from home is real, setting daily aspirations can have a big impact. Look for features that allow you to create and assign events or tasks across personal, team or group and across the whole office. Whether it’s an all-hands-on-deck video meeting or perhaps a team training session, everyone remains informed.

Secure document storage and sharing

Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, were you still handing out hard copies of your HR guidelines, market reports or contracts? Will you do so in the months ahead? Stop. We’re learning that there’s a lot to real estate that can be done digitally. With the Propertybase Back Office Intranet, upload and share your most commonly requested forms, documents, training materials, etc. within your secure intranet.

In these unprecedented times of change, there are lessons to be learned. There is also an opportunity to implement real estate technology that will not only make working from home work for you now but also shape the future of your business.

Utilized by more than 200,000 users, Propertybase’s Back Office Intranet is the most widely adopted module within its real estate platform. In this time where agents and brokers alike are adapting to working remotely, the Intranet is a virtual office, creating a sense of place, while also providing a 360° view of day-to-day business activities and updates. Add-on components include transaction management and print marketing. Could we help your business? Take advantage of our limited-time offer for a free real estate intranet.