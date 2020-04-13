Two new advertising spots close with a message of hope for the industry: “We Will Rise Above.”

RE/MAX is adding two new spots to its national advertising campaign at a time of uncertainty globally and in the real estate industry, the company announced Monday.

The spots — additions to the company’s existing 2020 ad campaign — are messages of hope ending with the phrase, “We Will Rise Above.”

“In the past few months, the world as we know it has changed,” Abby Lee, RE/MAX’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, said in a statement.

“Our original campaign was much more playful and no longer felt right for the times,” Lee added. “This new direction speaks with compassion and hope while delivering a reminder that RE/MAX agents are still serving as trusted advisors to their clients and communities.”

The new commercials — which will run on television, digital and social media outlets — give a nod to the brand’s hot air balloon logo, while pushing the message of rising together. Agents can also personalize their own ad campaigns with the collateral the company is providing and a short message of encouragement.

“We want to comfort those we have helped find homes for in the past, and those we will serve in the future, with a message that we are here for them, ready to work with them and available to answer their questions as their unique situations continue to evolve,” Lee said.

RE/MAX worked with Camp + King on the campaign, the company behind its recent advertising campaigns.

