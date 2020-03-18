

RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos is urging his company’s brokers and agents to cancel open houses due to the government’s attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

In a memo to agents Tuesday, Contos addressed some of the current challenges of the market and made the recommendations.

“To support government and health agency efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, we encourage every member of the organization— including agents, brokers, managers and staff — to adhere to conditions set forth in your communities,” Contos wrote. “We also recommend you consider not holding open houses for the time being. This is a global emergency, and everyone must take it seriously.”

RE/MAX isn’t the only company taking action on open houses. Redfin announced Tuesday it was suspending open houses while, on the same day, Northwest MLS in Washington announced it was disabling open houses features.

RE/MAX agents and brokers, unlike Redfin, are independent agents associated with franchises that are not owned by RE/MAX, so Contos likely can’t issue a blanket decree to force agents to suspend all open houses.

Read Contos’ full thoughts below:

RE/MAX Affiliates,

On Thursday, the first day of spring, we’ll all begin a season that none of us have ever experienced in our professional careers.

There is no such thing as “business as usual” right now. Reactions vary, circumstances vary by location, and emotions are high – even within our own network. Some of you are ready to fight and push on, while others may need time to accept the current reality. And that’s OK. Your health – both physical and mental – and the health of our communities are the most important things to us. I urge everyone to make health your number one priority right now.

We recognize the potential loss of business this could mean for you. We are actively monitoring the situation, reviewing potential options, and evaluating the best way to support you and your business during this time.

As we brace ourselves for the next wave of developments expected by the world’s health experts and leaders, we will continue to adapt and communicate changes in our operations and resources – all to help you help your communities. The latest:

Open Houses

To support government and health agency efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, we encourage every member of the organization – including agents, brokers, managers and staff – to adhere to conditions set forth in your communities. We also recommend you consider not holding open houses for the time being. This is a global emergency, and everyone must take it seriously.

Tools and Resources

The team at HQ is moving fast to provide additional resources that will help you navigate the current climate. In coordination with our teams at First and booj, we are exploring data to report updates on the market to better inform you and your clients. Once this resource is ready, we will share it with you. Also, RE/MAX University is launching a new weekly webinar that will give guidance and action items to navigate your business during uncertain times. Starting next week (3/25), these webinars will be made available each Wednesday by 5 p.m. ET on RE/MAX University within MAX/Center.

Stay Informed

As we’ve all experienced the past few weeks, the coronavirus emergency is changing every day. We will continue to update you with the latest developments and information as it pertains to our workplace and industry. Resources to turn to in the meantime include the MAX/Center home page, where all these updates will be posted. Also please open and read your Broker Advance, RE/MAX Update, or Global Update newsletters, where we will collect and amplify anything being put out.

Before signing off, I just want to remind everyone how resilient the U.S. housing market is, even in the most difficult times. You’re in a great business and with the right network – just keep that in mind and keep helping people, as you always do best.

From here, I ask that we (virtually) come together as RE/MAX, lift each other up, continue to help people – including our buyers and sellers – and do all we can to share kindness, gratitude and selflessness in our local communities. We are all in this together.

Thank you.

Adam

Adam Contos

CEO

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc

