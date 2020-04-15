Even with New York City being the epicenter of the ongoing pandemic, some buyers still shelling out large sums of money for luxury. A Brooklyn penthouse that closed for $20.3 million this week has set records as the most expensive sale ever recorded in the borough.

The property is located in the 30-story Quay Tower at Pier 6 within Brooklyn Bridge Park. It clocks in at 7,433 square feet and comes with a 1,179 square-foot terrace with unobstructed views of Manhattan.

As first reported by Business Insider, the sale process started as far back as 2018 — the buyer, who is being kept anonymous through a limited liability company, signed a contract for the two adjacent condos with the goal of creating one very large penthouse. The average unit in the building ranges in price from $1,695,000 to $9,045,000.

The seller, building developer RAL Development Services, completed the luxury condo building in the affluent Brooklyn Heights neighborhood in 2019. The building has floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevator entries, a 24-hour concierge, a panoramic rooftop, a spacious fitness center and units styled by prominent designers. The $20 million home itself — which is still being worked on by interior design firm Marmol Radziner, thus there are no photos, only renderings — has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Before the sale, Matt Damon held the record for the most expensive sale in Brooklyn when he bought a condo at the Standish building in the same neighborhood for $16.75 million.

