

In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This April, go Back to Basics with Inman.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Keeping clients happy is an integral part of running any business — especially in real estate, which is very much a people-centric industry. But stressful times, like the one brought on by the spread of COVID-19, breeds fear, apprehension and anxiety.

That’s why it’s important to help your clients look on the bright side. As they’re figuring out their next move, how are you fostering positivity throughout the process? What are you saying or doing that might be easing their concerns and worries?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.