Last week, we asked readers what they’ve done to pivot their business plan in this time of uncertainty. Here’s what you had to say.



Last week, we asked you, our readers, to share any changes you’ve made to your business in response to the current state of the world. Aside from one agent, who opted to retire during this time (congratulations on your hard-earned success, by the way), the handful of responses we received seemed to indicate a definitive move toward the digital space.

When harnessed correctly — and with the right, positive attitude — these virtual solutions can prove to be highly effective for running your business. Case in point? The answers we received from our readers:

I’ve been prospecting over the phone and showing properties online with Zoom.

I used to do one live event per month for local San Diego investors. However, since the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve decided to do them virtually on a weekly basis, in order to stay in front on my past, current and potential future clients. I want them to see me as an expert and a good resource during these unprecedented times. I’m updating them on market conditions and Realtor form changes. I also bring on other experts such as mortgage lenders and hard money lenders to provide their update on how the lending industry is being impacted and how to navigate through it all. I use Zoom for these Tuesday night two-hour meetings. The result is that I’m busier now than I’ve been in January or February.

Yes, I’m finally going to retire from selling real estate after 30 years!

I’m moving toward 100 percent of listings scanned via Matterport 3D tour.

Yes, I’m gearing to go more virtual.

