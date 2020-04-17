Stephen Joyce, the CEO of Applebee’s and IHOP’s parent company, is joining the firm at a time when both the real estate and hospitality industries are facing a slowdown.

Stephen Joyce, a longtime executive leader in the hospitality industry, is joining RE/MAX’s board of directors, the company announced Friday. Joyce is currently the CEO of Dine Brands, the parent and franchisor of Applebee’s Bar and Grill and IHOP.

“We are very pleased to welcome [Joyce] to the board,” Dave Liniger, the co-founder and chairman of RE/MAX Holdings, said in a statement.

“A financial expert turned general manager, [Joyce] has responded to industry disruptors and used technology to stay nimble and relevant,” Linigier added. “With more than four decades of multi-brand and franchise experience, Steve is an invaluable addition to the board of directors.”

In addition to serving as CEO, Joyce has also been on the board of directors for Dine Brands since 2013. Prior to joining his current company, he served as CEO of Choice Hotels where he oversaw the expansion of the business from five to 13 brands and expanded internationally to more than 6,700 hotels in more than 45 countries. He began his career at Marriot and is credited with creating the brand’s first franchise program.

“Disruptive technology has been a theme throughout my career and joining the RE/MAX Board of Directors is a unique and exciting opportunity to apply the lessons and strategies I’ve learned,” Joyce said in a statement. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of this great global real estate franchisor.”

RE/MAX has spent the past two years doubling down on technology for its affiliated agents and franchisees, acquiring tech startups booj and First and launching a propriety technology platform, and new consumer-facing experience.

The addition of Joyce comes at a time when both the real estate and hospitality industries are facing major disruptions due to COVID-19. RE/MAX, in response to the slowdown, has frozen hiring and cut expenses across the company, while allowing agents to defer some fees, directly impacting company revenue.