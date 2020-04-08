Redfin and RE/MAX had the most productive agents in 2019, according to the ranking.

Realogy once again retained its top spot as the nation’s largest real estate holding company in terms of transaction sides, transaction volume and agent count, according to the latest holding company and franchisor rankings from T3 Sixty. Keller Williams meanwhile finished as the nation’s top franchisor by the same three metrics.

“The Real Estate Almanac gives the industry unprecedented insight into who is who, which companies are achieving business success and how new business models are exploding,” T3 Sixty CEO Stefan Swanepoel said in a statement.

Realogy finished the year with $504.2 billion in sales volume, combined between Realogy Franchise Group and Realogy Brokerage Group. And despite a small 1.4 percent dip in sales volume year-over-year, the company still finished far ahead of Keller Williams, which closed the year with $336.6 billion in sales. RE/MAX, HomeServices of America and Compass rounded out the top five in terms of sales volume.

Compass was the biggest riser, increasing its sales volume by 100 percent year-over-year, from 2018 to 2019. Other massive movers were eXp World Holdings — which saw an 82.6 percent increase due largely to its organic growth according to T3 Sixty — and Hanna Holdings, which grew 35.7 percent in sales volume due the merger with Allen Tate closing in 2019.

The rankings also looked at transaction sides, which showed a similar overall picture, with Realogy at the top and Keller Williams on its heels. The gap between the top three — Realogy, Keller Williams and RE/MAX — was stark, with third place RE/MAX finishing with nearly twice the amount of transactions as fourth place HomeServices of America.

“Agent count is the third barometer after sales volume and transaction count and unmistakably underscores the size differences,” Michele Conn, T3 Sixty’s senior vice president and lead researcher, said in a statement.

Realogy ended the year with slightly less than 190,000 total real estate agents. Having more than 10,000 agents would get your company in the top 10 and having more than 3,300 agents would place your company in the top 20 in the country, according to T3 Sixty.

If you eliminate the own-side brokerages from the equation and look solely at franchise brands, Keller Williams is the leader in all three categories, with RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Sotheby’s International Realty, following behind in sales volume.

Redfin — which operates with agents as employees instead of independent contractors — had by far the most productive real estate agents of any real estate holding company. The average Redfin agent closed 34.3 transactions, according to the list.

RE/MAX agents were the nation’s second-most productive — and the most productive of any franchisor — with agents closing an average of 15.9 transaction sides per agent.

The real estate holding and franchisor rankings is the fourth piece of T3 Sixty’s Real Estate Almanac, a compilation of the company’s research, which includes: the SP200, a ranking of the nation’s most powerful leaders; a ranking of the nation’s largest MLSs and Realtor associations; the Tech 500, a guide to the nation’s leading technology vendors; a ranking of the nation’s largest franchisors and holding companies and the Mega 1000, a ranking of the nation’s 1,000 largest brokerages.

