Prospective clients need someone they can trust, especially in today’s climate, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. Here’s how you can prove that you’re the agent to hire.

As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to push the country into a recession, people are looking for hope. Under the cast of an uncertain future, it can be challenging for prospective clients to move forward with purchases with the same confidence and ease they had just a few months ago. They have more hesitations now than they ever did before. That said, trust can still be earned.

In fact, prospects want to feel a sense of trust with you. They want to believe that their investment with you will pay off. They want to be excited about their decision to purchase real estate right now. This is why you have to prove that you’re the agent they should hire. Here are a few ways you can earn their trust in an uncertain time.

1. Create content that alleviates the fear of making a large purchase

Why should a prospect buy from you? You certainly have a list of reasons. Compile all the benefits and value proposition notes into a list, and then think through the content you can create that will do the convincing for you.

For example, put together a market report about past real estate investments during an economic low point, and how the buyers ended up on top when the economy bounced back. There are likely many properties in your town that can be turned into this type of content.

Additionally, create articles and videos around the benefits of investing in real estate. Create a whole story around one of your client’s testimonials or success stories. People want to see content as proof, so give them a reason to trust you.

2. Be seen as an industry expert through publishing or speaking

According to David Hoffeld’s book, “The Science of Selling,” one of the six whys of selling includes “why you?” So, show your clients why you’re the industry expert. Take advantage of speaking opportunities at virtual summits, on popular podcasts and webinars to get more visibility, but also to establish consistency with your main message.

The same can be done with publishing. All that content you’re creating? Get it out there! Pitch yourself to publications, and contribute to as many outlets as possible. Maximizing your exposure and sharing what you know increases your credibility. When prospective clients Google you, they’ll see that you’re widely respected and revered for your expertise and experience in real estate.

Align your content with your business, and their confidence in you will rise. That way, if they have more questions or want to envision what it’s like to work with you, they can read through your articles or watch videos of you speaking. This will create that sense of trust. We trust people we hear from frequently — even if we’ve never met them before.

3. Follow up gently, and remain top-of-mind through educational content

Finally, don’t be afraid to follow up gently. Simply ask, “Will this work for you?” Many feel they need to tiptoe around selling because of this time of uncertainty. Rather, stand firm in the value that you offer.

Remind them of the benefits of working with you, and ask a no-pressure, “Will this work for you?” Try to understand if your services will work for them now, or how you can amend them to better suit their changing needs.

Make sure you’re connected on LinkedIn and other forms of social media so they can see your content as you’re writing and creating videos. The more educational, value-oriented content you can put out there for them to see on their own, the more they’ll be reminded that you’re worth the investment. They’ll know that you can take their lives and businesses to the next level.

It’s in this uncertain time that the best marketers and real estate agents will find ways to establish this trust, which is critical in all relationships. Continue to help your credibility by creating content and gaining visibility year-round.

Imran Tariq is the CEO with Webmetrix Group in Florida. Connect with him on LinkedIn and Facebook.