In this uncertain time we’re in, it’s crucial that real estate agents and brokers are mindful of what they’re sharing on social media. As you’re now working from home, here are a few ways to keep your social media streams healthy and relevant.

Consider who needs the most help in your community

Right now, you have an opportunity to be a helper in your local community. Look on Nextdoor or in your local Facebook groups to see who needs what.

Look up your favorite five to 10 local restaurants and businesses, and see how you can support them financially or by sharing their posts on Facebook or Instagram. Help them get the word out by sharing their offers with your community on social media.

Spread kindness

We’re all in this business for the long haul. Be kind to others; it’s amazing what will come back to you. As you share content on social media, remember that it doesn’t always have to be all about business.

Many agents have asked me about best practices for reaching out to past clients or prospects. My advice is to be reassuring and calm. Don’t contact them with a marketing message. Instead, reach out via phone or text, and ask these questions:

How are you?

Do you need anything?

Can I help you with anything?

Is there anything I can do for you?

Practice these simple dos and don’ts

Be mindful.

Be helpful. Take time to highlight others.

Be a source of encouragement.

Share your own story, journey, struggles and ups and downs.

Be empathetic.

Share resources for keeping kids busy (like local chamber, local city, school district Facebook pages and such).

Share good news

Share information about local restaurants.

Share your new routine.

Don’t mindlessly share misinformation . Look at the source of any article you share.

Be careful with funny jokes or memes. Use good judgement, and think before you type.

Ask yourself: How will this look in one year? Five years? Remember, we’re all leaving a digital legacy.

Remember that now is not the time for “marketing as usual”

The best thing you can do on social media right now is to be a helper and a resource to your local community. Do not go door-knocking or leave flyers.

Use Facebook groups as a way to be helpful but not sell yourself. Turn off any automated or scheduled social media posts you may have right now.

Consider starting a Facebook group for your own community — your neighbors, moms’ group or groups you’re already a part of (i.e., Rotary Club, Little League and others). Also, consider hosting weekly happy hours or virtual meet-ups!

Think about getting on camera (and creating original content!)

Create one-to-one videos with people you’re thinking of. Use Facebook Messenger, text or BombBomb to send videos to colleagues, clients and friends. Consider going live on Facebook or Instagram once a week to talk about a local business. You can also mention how you’re coping, answer questions and more.

Use BeLive.TV to do a two-person Facebook Live. This is a great tool to also schedule Facebook Live content. Use Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories to share how you’re coping and all about your day-to-day. Use Zoom for group video chats and virtual happy hour with your neighbors.

Looking for some inspiration? Check out the great podcast content over on Move to Tacoma that’s so relevant right now. Or the local guide Team Diva Real Estate created. Or these simple and helpful graphics from Leading Edge Real Estate.

I would also suggest you take a look at these cover photos by United Real Estate and the daily videos RE/MAX’s CEO Adam Contos is putting out on Facebook.

At the end of the day, it’s all about showing up, being compassionate and creative and supporting each other. I’ve loved seeing the outpouring of love and support during this uncertain time. Keep up the good work and remember to keep being a helper. It will always come back to you!

