Finding focus and purpose can be a little challenging these days. Take 10 minutes to watch this video, and do a little business yoga for your mindset and inbox.

Stormy. That is the first word that comes to mind when I think about what so many of our hearts and minds are feeling right now. One sentiment that I have received across all channels is that finding focus and purpose is a daily challenge. I hear you, and personally, I face the same issues. 

Practicing basic routines and exercising my own personal self-discipline muscles these past few weeks has been an enlightening experience.

To help in a small way, I have created a 10-minute “Find Your Flow” guided work session. We have all been challenged to find ways to innovate, so I’m pushing myself outside my comfort zone. I dusted off my previous radio experience and wrote this mini session to help out where I can. 

Are there mistakes? Yes! But I’m learning,  and I hope we can grow together. Think of this as a primer to get things organized when you are feeling overwhelmed. A little yoga for your mind and your inbox. 

Before you get started

Here are a few things that might be helpful to grab:

  • Notebook
  • Pen or pencil
  • Laptop or desktop
  • Smart phone
  • Whiteboard
  • Dry erase markers 
  • Patience

Now hit play on the video above, and do a little business yoga.

Here is a little more about the Ivy Lee method. This is my favorite method for getting organized and creating a structure for my day.

By day, Rachael Hite helps agents develop their business. By night, she’s tweeting and blogging. Feel free to tweet her @rachaelhite.

