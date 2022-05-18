Fair warning: These podcasts are guaranteed to change how you see money, according to coach Rachael Hite. Keep a notebook handy because you are bound to hit pause and repeat with some of the thought-provoking and budget-changing advice on offer.

If you are searching for resources and recommendations to help battle the current economic flux, this powerhouse list will help you build a foundation of financial knowledge for the foreseeable future.

You may have listened to Ramsey, Rich Dad, and Suzie but if you need to bring your financial education into the 2020s here are five podcasts that are fresh, practical, packed with current economic advice, and brimming with fresh perspectives that will open your mind and your wallet to new possibilities. 

The Financial Diet: This podcast captures the spirit of what it is like to be working and planning for retirement in the near future. This show features great advice on saving money, financial education, and tips to make inflation a little easier to manage.

Financial Feminist: Not sure where to start with organizing your finances? It doesn’t matter what gender you identify with or your age; if you want to get pumped about managing your money, this podcast is for you. It’s not the latte you love. It’s the economy we are living in. Ditch the guilt and the dated financial advice that’s decades behind the pocketbooks of the average American. 

The Money with Katie: Surprisingly well researched and well written, this podcast will get you thinking about important issues around finance and how you interact with money. Katie offers realistic stats about real money issues and exciting stories about how others are coping with the squeeze of budget restrictions, debt management and capitalism. 

Diversifying: Does it feel like the current financial system is stacked against you? This podcast does not shy away from tackling the challenging issues around housing affordability and working-class adults. This in-depth series looks at the complex community and individual financial problems people face across the country. If you are looking to expand your perspectives, get current with real stories about affordability, and demystify money matters, this one’s for you. 

Planet Money: This NPR favorite may be overlooked, but if you need help understanding current financial issues and how they apply to the real world and your business, this pleasant podcast is perfect to have in the background while you are crafting up your latest offers and attempting to tame your Inbox.

By day, Rachael Hite helps agents develop their business. By night, she’s tweeting and blogging. Feel free to tweet her @rachaelhite.

