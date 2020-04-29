What you share on social media now will affect how you are positioned once we get through this health crisis. Here’s how you can put your best virtual foot forward.

What you share on social media now will affect how you are positioned once we get through this health crisis. This pandemic has forced us to go online to network and keep business going. This means prospects and referral sources use our online presence to help them in their decision making process. Here’s how you can put your best virtual foot forward.

1. Address the situation while still tying it to real estate

I think it’s great that people are sharing what they are doing during this time on social media. Many are posting how they are cooking, baking or working out. However, posting this alone detracts from your brand. We don’t want people to merely associate you with cooking. We want to remain professionally relevant by subtly reminding our online communities of our business. For example, if you want to post a picture of you working out and tie it into business, your post may look something like this:

Since we have been sheltering in place, I have been able to break up my day of working with my real estate clients by getting in a workout in the middle of the day.

This post addresses the health crisis we are in and shows how you are doing something positive through it (working out), while reminding your viewers that you are in real estate.

2. Position yourself now for when we get out of this

Are you a thought leader with tons of experience, looked up to by others in the industry? Then your online presence should reflect this fact. You know a lot about a particular area in the process of buying or selling homes. Perhaps you have a particular strength in contracts or negotiating. Maybe you are especially good at closing deals or saving sales. This is something you should be known for, and should be very apparent in your online branding.

For example, if your specialty is negotiating, the majority of your posts are going to discuss helpful insights around winning contracts — how you do it, things the average agent and consumer may not know or regularly practice. In doing this, you establish yourself as the go-to real estate agent.

3. Share your ups and downs

Like most of us, you have probably experienced a mix of emotions during this time. So don’t be shy about sharing those ups and downs online. There is a tendency to only share the ups. This is not the time to do that — be real, be vulnerable, and be open to share. Once you do this, then you can share how you pulled yourself up to be in a much better place.

For example, when COVID-19 first hit, many people had difficulty establishing a new routine and getting motivated to work and generate business. Your post may look something like this:

I have to be honest, adjusting to the shelter in place order was challenging for me. However, I began listening to a podcast. I found it uplifting, and gradually I was able to settle into this new normal.

Many people can relate to this because they went through something similar. They will likely reach out to you thanking you for sharing and asking you about the podcast, because they went through something similar, and you provided a resource that helped you get through.

Real estate is a relationship heavy business, and a large part of building relationships is in being relatable. Shifting your content, ensuring they contain the above three elements, will help people relate to you, as well as see you as the go-to in your industry. Position yourself now.