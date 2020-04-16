A thoughtful and targeted social media strategy during this period of social distancing will allow for maximum engagement and impact.

During this time of social distancing and staying indoors, agents should not be putting their social media on pause. In fact, you should be working on a strategic game plan, honing the craft and amping up your visibility across all platforms.

People are looking to connect with the outside world, and the power of social media allows us to continue to foster connections and keep our network growing across multiple platforms. Here are three ways to strategically utilize social media during quarantine.

Create a 30-day quarantine strategy

Sharing and showcasing great content is essential, but it’s equally as important to have a plan in place for when you’ll share content to get the most engagement and have the maximum impact. Over the next 30 days during this pandemic, every post, reply, like and comment should serve a purpose for your followers. The more specific your strategy is, the more effective the execution will be.

For example, don’t randomly go “live” on Instagram without a plan or point. If you are going to do an Instagram Live, have some structure, and make content valuable to followers. At a time when you can only connect with your clients virtually, you also need to ensure your social media content calendar and schedule accounts for the extra time you’ll spend interacting with your audience.

Be a source of information

Since many of us are working from home, now is the best time to tap into the digital world. Use your social media profile as an authentic hub for information as it relates to the real estate industry and the markets you serve. While mapping out your social media strategy and timeline during COVID-19, develop content ideas on how to be a valuable resource to your clients.

Share useful information on how your company continues to serve clients during COVID-19. Update followers with your company’s virtual solutions for doing business as well as critical information on the latest regulations and legislation pertaining that affects your business.

On The Agency’s Instagram page, we’ve launched a series of educational and motivational livestreams focused on today’s real estate market and ways to navigate through this time.

By being a reliable and relatable source on social media, you will develop a more substantial audience connection and retention. As people are staying home, they are likely to engage well with all your timely content.

Get creative

Make sure your social media communication is informative, relevant, empathetic and “in touch” with the current environment, but that doesn’t mean you can’t also be a light of positivity during this time.

COVID-19 is a serious time in history, but it’s also not a reason to go dark. You’ve spent years cultivating trusted relationships with your followers and that doesn’t have to stop. You might be pivoting from your regularly scheduled content, but you still have options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Agency (@theagencyre) on Apr 7, 2020 at 6:16pm PDT

Although we can’t physically show clients around our latest listings right now, get creative by sharing footage and images you already have on file so that your followers can virtually roam the space from the safety and comfort of their home. Provide some entertainment for those who need a little inspiration.

We recently held a companywide talent show where agents posted demonstrations of their “talents” and followers voted in for their favorites. Host guest speakers for an inside look into the lives and experiences of others during this time. Create engaging and relevant content to bring your network together in a digital space.