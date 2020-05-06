If you’ve already secured your ticket for Inman Connect Now, June 2-4, you might be thinking that with a virtual event, you’ll miss out on the fun you’re used to having for a live conference — meeting new people, talking about the day over dinner and drinks, party hopping, and, oh, those business meetings that can make or break business development for the year.

The good news is: you don’t have to miss a thing. We’ll have plenty of opportunities available just for you at Connect Now, no matter your time zone, or mood. Here’s a quick guide to Networking and Connecting at Inman Connect Now.

In-Session Chats: The best part about virtual events is the live engagement, especially as an audience member. In-session chats will allow you to hear the ah-ha moments of others, see where the conversation goes, take live polls, and discover new people to connect with. It’s all right there for each session, live.

Morning Coffee: Bring your BEST COFFEE MUG. You early risers who always make the morning breakfast at Connect will love the Morning Coffee sessions. Have your best “home coffee” chat. Bring your favorite cup of Joe, meet new people in a virtual coffee chat, plan your business meetings, and set your mindset for the day.

Lunch ‘n Learns: Are you the learner that loves to take a deeper dive into tech and other workshops? Ready to meet our sponsors and exhibitors? Whether you’re looking for new strategies, new tech, or new ideas, Lunch ‘n Learns are a great way to meet others that are like-minded.

Networking Events: Throughout Connect Now, we’ll have a variety of virtual events, hosted by Ambassadors to motivate you, have fun and introduce you to others. Bring your friends, too. Think: bingo, scavenger hunts, Masterminds, Ambassador downloads — your fun card will be maxed out.

After-Hours Events: Think Cocktails at Connect will have to wait? Not for this event! Innovator Awards? Still happening! You can even grab a nap at home before these and other big events.

There’s so much more to come. With a little bit of planning, we’ll make this the best virtual three days together ever. Connect Now will be a game-changer for the industry, and for your business. Don’t miss it. Reserve your seat for Connect Now today.

Thank you to our sponsors: Agent Image, Cloud CMA, CoreLogic, IXACT Contact, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies, Lucidpress, Moo, Remi nderMedia, Rila, SentriLock, and Townify.