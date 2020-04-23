Today, Inman proudly announces the 2020 Inman Brand Ambassadors. This year’s group of real estate leaders, and passionate Inman advocates, will be a collective voice for innovation and change to the industry–and the global Inman Community. The Inman Brand Ambassador Program has been re-designed to meet this moment in time, when the industry needs to be connected, and meets virtually more than ever.
Laura Monroe, Inman’s Global Head of Community, and Ambassador Program Directors, Laurie Weston Davis, and Joe Schutt will be hosting new digital experiences leading up to and during Inman Connect Now, Inman’s first full virtual event. With it comes an opportunity to re-create the Connect conference experience in ways that help shape virtual leadership, conversation, fun, learning, and social connectedness online among the Inman Community and Inman Connect attendees.
“Our attendees have been coming to Connect for 25 years. Their dedication and commitment to the event is the core of what we do. Now, we’re bringing Connect to them-and into their homes for three days with Connect Now, said Publisher, Brad Inman. “The Inman Ambassadors will be on hand to spark new connections in fun new ways online to host, inform and delight our attendees.
Inman Connect NOW starts virtually June 2-4th, 2020. This year’s event will be a first, and will include standout speakers, incredible digital networking events and will deliver business breakthroughs and new relationships to last a lifetime. Don’t miss out, register today.
Meet the 2020 Inman Brand Ambassadors
Follow them on Twitter during the event for all the highlights for #InmanConnect Now
Ambassador Program Directors
Laurie Weston Davis
Broker-owner
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
North Carolina
@lauriewdavis
Joe Schutt
Broker-owner
Unit Realty Group
Massachusetts
@joeschutt
Inman Brand Ambassadors
Tara Christianson
Digital Strategist, REA Group
Australia
@techwithtlc / @tara_reaqld
Peter Brewer
Chairman of the Board, REIQ,
Australia
@thatpeterbrewer
Nikki Beauchamp
Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Volkers
New York
@nikkibeauchamp
Tim Hur
Managing Broker, Point and Honors
Georgia
@timhur7
Tiffany Kjellender
CEO/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
New Jersey
@tkjellander
Bill Risser
VP Digital Strategy, Fidelity
Florida
@billrisser
Valerie Garcia
Real Estate Consultant & Speaker
Michigan
@valeriegarcia1
Brad Allen
Managing Partner, Art of RE
South Carolina
Molly McKinley
Founder/CEO Intentionaliteas
North Carolina
@mollymckinley2
Joseph Magasaysay
Agent, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Missouri
@TheGuyMagsaysay / @the_joseph_magsaysay
Julie Ziemelis
Real Estate Consultant
Hawaii
@JulieZiemelis
Nina Dosanjh
Director Strategic Alliances & Technology at Vanguard Properties
San Francisco
@ninasells415
Marci James
Dir. of Social Outreach, Realtor.com
Denver
@marcijames
Eleni Sommerschield
COO, WiseAgent
Arizona
Nicole Mickle
Agent, Mainframe Real Estate
Orlando
@iorlandorealestate, @nicolemickle
Jackie Soto
Broker, ehomes
California
@jackiesotobroker
Melissa Salazar
Sales Representative, Royal LePage
Canada
@melissasalazar8
Lee Arnold
Broker, Benchmark Properties
San Diego
@benchmarksocal
Sean Carpenter
CEO, SeanSpeaks
Ohio
@seancarp
Lee Adkins
Head of Growth, Amplified Solutions
Georgia
@adkinsRE
Alyssa Hellman
Founder, Compass South Consulting
North Carolina
@alyssahellman
Melanie Piche
Broker/Owner, BeSpoke Realty
Toronto
@melpiche
Barbara Betts
Broker/Founder Betts Realty Group
California
@barbara_betts
Kylie Davis
Content Marketer, HomePrezzo
Australia
@KDavisREContent
Sarita Dua
Real Estate Executive
Portland, OR
@asksarita
Heather Ozur
REALTOR® – Keller Williams Realty – Mallen, Marshall and Ozur Group
Palm Springs
@heatherozur
Katie Ahern Clancy
Realtor, The Cape House, William Raveis
Massachusetts
@katieclancy
Jennifer Kjellgren
Owner, Nest Realty
Atlanta
@nestrealtyatl
Victoria Kennedy
CEO, Atlas Real Estate
Jacy Riedman
VP, Amoura Productions
Austin
@socialmediajacy
Stacy Stateham
Real Estate Consultant
Illinois
@stacystateham
Tiffany McQuaid
President, McQuaid and Company
Naples, FLA
Renee Funk
Owner, The Funk Collection, eXp
Orlando
@renee_funk
Jeff Lobb
CEO SparkTank Media
NJ
@jefflobb
Dale Chumbley
2020 President Washington Association of REALTORS®, REALTOR
Vanvouver, WA
@dalechumbley
