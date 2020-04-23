Today, Inman proudly announces the 2020 Inman Brand Ambassadors. This year’s group of real estate leaders, and passionate Inman advocates, will be a collective voice for innovation and change to the industry–and the global Inman Community. The Inman Brand Ambassador Program has been re-designed to meet this moment in time, when the industry needs to be connected, and meets virtually more than ever.

Laura Monroe, Inman’s Global Head of Community, and Ambassador Program Directors, Laurie Weston Davis, and Joe Schutt will be hosting new digital experiences leading up to and during Inman Connect Now, Inman’s first full virtual event. With it comes an opportunity to re-create the Connect conference experience in ways that help shape virtual leadership, conversation, fun, learning, and social connectedness online among the Inman Community and Inman Connect attendees.

“Our attendees have been coming to Connect for 25 years. Their dedication and commitment to the event is the core of what we do. Now, we’re bringing Connect to them-and into their homes for three days with Connect Now, said Publisher, Brad Inman. “The Inman Ambassadors will be on hand to spark new connections in fun new ways online to host, inform and delight our attendees.

Inman Connect NOW starts virtually June 2-4th, 2020. This year’s event will be a first, and will include standout speakers, incredible digital networking events and will deliver business breakthroughs and new relationships to last a lifetime. Don’t miss out, register today.

Meet the 2020 Inman Brand Ambassadors

Ambassador Program Directors

Laurie Weston Davis

Broker-owner

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

North Carolina

@lauriewdavis

Joe Schutt

Broker-owner

Unit Realty Group

Massachusetts

@joeschutt

Inman Brand Ambassadors

Tara Christianson

Digital Strategist, REA Group

Australia

@techwithtlc / @tara_reaqld

Peter Brewer

Chairman of the Board, REIQ,

Australia

@thatpeterbrewer

Nikki Beauchamp

Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Volkers

New York

@nikkibeauchamp

Tim Hur

Managing Broker, Point and Honors

Georgia

@timhur7

Tiffany Kjellender

CEO/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

New Jersey

@tkjellander

Bill Risser

VP Digital Strategy, Fidelity

Florida

@billrisser

Valerie Garcia

Real Estate Consultant & Speaker

Michigan

@valeriegarcia1

Brad Allen

Managing Partner, Art of RE

South Carolina

Molly McKinley

Founder/CEO Intentionaliteas

North Carolina

@mollymckinley2

Joseph Magasaysay

Agent, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Missouri

@TheGuyMagsaysay / @the_joseph_magsaysay

Julie Ziemelis

Real Estate Consultant

Hawaii

@JulieZiemelis

Nina Dosanjh

Director Strategic Alliances & Technology at Vanguard Properties

San Francisco

@ninasells415

Marci James

Dir. of Social Outreach, Realtor.com

Denver

@marcijames

Eleni Sommerschield

COO, WiseAgent

Arizona

Nicole Mickle

Agent, Mainframe Real Estate

Orlando

@iorlandorealestate, @nicolemickle

Jackie Soto

Broker, ehomes

California

@jackiesotobroker

Melissa Salazar

Sales Representative, Royal LePage

Canada

@melissasalazar8

Lee Arnold

Broker, Benchmark Properties

San Diego

@benchmarksocal

Sean Carpenter

CEO, SeanSpeaks

Ohio

@seancarp

Lee Adkins

Head of Growth, Amplified Solutions

Georgia

@adkinsRE

Alyssa Hellman

Founder, Compass South Consulting

North Carolina

@alyssahellman

Melanie Piche

Broker/Owner, BeSpoke Realty

Toronto

@melpiche

Barbara Betts

Broker/Founder Betts Realty Group

California

@barbara_betts

Kylie Davis

Content Marketer, HomePrezzo

Australia

@KDavisREContent

Sarita Dua

Real Estate Executive

Portland, OR

@asksarita

Heather Ozur

REALTOR® – Keller Williams Realty – Mallen, Marshall and Ozur Group

Palm Springs

@heatherozur

Katie Ahern Clancy

Realtor, The Cape House, William Raveis

Massachusetts

@katieclancy

Jennifer Kjellgren

Owner, Nest Realty

Atlanta

@nestrealtyatl

Victoria Kennedy

CEO, Atlas Real Estate

Jacy Riedman

VP, Amoura Productions

Austin

@socialmediajacy

Stacy Stateham

Real Estate Consultant

Illinois

@stacystateham

Tiffany McQuaid

President, McQuaid and Company

Naples, FLA

Renee Funk

Owner, The Funk Collection, eXp

Orlando

@renee_funk

Jeff Lobb

CEO SparkTank Media

NJ

@jefflobb

Dale Chumbley

2020 President Washington Association of REALTORS®, REALTOR

Vanvouver, WA

@dalechumbley

