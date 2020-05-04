Each year, Inman recognizes innovation in the real estate industry with its Inman Innovation Awards. 

This year is different. We are looking to honor special acts of service and leadership by industry figures during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are the Inman Innovators.

These special Inman Innovators will be celebrated at Inman Connect Now, June 2-4, 2020

Nominations are now open for this special class of Inman Innovators. We’re seeking nominations from the entire Inman community in the following six categories: 

  • Big Brokers/Franchises
  • Small Brokers
  • Agents
  • Associations
  • Individuals 
  • Tech companies 

Please nominate anyone that has done something special to help the industry through these trying times. Nominations should be emailed to innovators@inman.com. Please explain the basis of your nomination, and identify yourself, too. 

Thanks for your help honoring our heroes. We look forward to seeing you at Connect Now.

