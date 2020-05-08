Now that he’s no longer running for president, Michael Bloomberg may be spending much more time in Colorado. The politician and businessman purchased an extravagant ranch in the north of the state from fellow billionaire Henry Kravis for $44.79 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Bloomberg closed the deal on April 14, about six weeks after dropping out of the presidential race. Kravis, the co-founder of private equity firm KKR, bought the property for $5.5 million in 1991 and spent the last 30 years developing it.

Known as the Westlands, the estate is located about an hour’s drive from Aspen. It sits at 4,600 acres and has a 19,000-square-foot main lodge-style house with five bedrooms, a wine cellar, a theater and a hot tub. The grounds come with a swimming pool, golf course, tennis court, landing spot for helicopters, horse stables and two guest cabins.

Kravis first listed the property in 2019 and, at the time, agent Brian Smith of Hall & Hall said that it included the custom wooden furniture in the main house. It is unclear whether Bloomberg also bought the furniture as none of the people involved in the transaction have been commenting to the press.

Bloomberg, who was the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, made his fortune by launching his eponymous finance and news company in the 1980s. His estimated net worth is $57 billion.

