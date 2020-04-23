A San Francisco home that once belonged to Meg Ryan, star of 1990s classics like “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle,” has hit the market for $19.9 million.

Located at at 2602 Pacific Avenue and listed by Sotheby’s International Realty, the home is a Queen Anne Victorian that was built in 1889. Iconic of San Francisco’s architectural skyline, it has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, 7,050 square feet and its own elevator that goes between the four floors.

The property was designed by architect Samuel Newsom and, after being renovated in 2018, combines both historical and modern elements. It has the gray-and-white manor facade and original millwork but also floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a bathtub overlooking San Francisco. Other noteworthy features include a skylit stairwell that rises to the master bedroom, a wine cellar and a patio with a fire pit overlooking the Bay Area and Alcatraz.

Designer Nicole Hollis decorated the interior to feature floral-print wallpaper, walnut flooring as well as trendy furniture and art pieces. Marble is used both in the kitchen and dining rooms.

Ryan bought the house with her husband, actor Dennis Quaid, in the 1990s, while she was filming “When a Man Loves a Woman.” The couple sold it before their divorce in 2001 and the house has switched hands several times. The current owner is not a celebrity.

Neil Bassi is the listing agent representing the property.

